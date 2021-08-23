Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Indiana State Police Lafayette Post is investigating the disappearance of Gary Scheuermann, a 73 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a light purple shirt, tan shorts and tan sandals, and driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with an Indiana plate of AGM306.

Gary is missing from South Holland, Illinois, , which is 165 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Gary was traveling to Noblesville IN, and was last seen on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Gary Scheuermann, contact the Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

