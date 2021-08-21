Silver Alert issued for missing husband and wife from Evansville

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Roy Brown, an 89 year old black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray plaid shirt and blue jeans. Roy is with his wife, Arminta Brown, an 82 year old black female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 155 pounds with gray hair and brown eye, and last seen wearing a tan skirt. Roy and Arminta are driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with an Indiana plate WPU276.

Roy and Arminta are missing from Evansville, Indiana which is 174 miles southwest of Indianapolis and were last seen on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 12:00 pm. They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Roy and Arminta Brown, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.