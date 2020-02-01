Silver Alert issued for missing Hillsboro man

HILLSBORO, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for a Hillsboro man just before midnight Friday.

The Fountain County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Travis R. Kochell, 32, who was last seen Friday, Jan. 31 around 10:45 a.m.

Kochell is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, and black adidas tennis shoes and may possibly be driving a silver 2004 Acura MDX with Indiana license plate XWB390.

Kochell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.