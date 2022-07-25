HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Silver Alert issued for Levi Triplett

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Levi Triplett. Levi is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Levi was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, teal scrub pants, turquoise shoes, carrying a red backpack and riding a blue bicycle.

Levi is missing from New Castle, which is 48 miles east of Indianapolis. He was last seen Thursday at 9:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Levi Triplett, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901 or 911.