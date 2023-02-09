HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Brittany Wallace, described as a 35-year-old female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 300 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate J666.

Wallace is missing from Plainfield, which is 26 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.

Brittany Wallace Brittany Wallace’s vehicle

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Brittany Wallace, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.