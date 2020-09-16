Silver Alert issued for missing Hendricks County teen

Authorities are looking for Christina Owen, 16, missing out of Hendricks County.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Christina Owen.

She is described as a 16 year old white, female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.

Investigators said Owen was last seen wearing dark colored glasses, grey hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Christina is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 14 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christina Owen, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.