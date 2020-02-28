Silver Alert issued for missing Hammond woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Christiana Bennett, a 14 year old black female, 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. Christiana was last seen wearing a dark blue short sleeve polo shirt, khaki pants, black Nike Air Max gym shoes and black “Bubble coat” not puffy.

Christiana is missing from Hammond, Indiana which is 157 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Christiana Bennett, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.