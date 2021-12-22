Silver Alert issued for missing Hammond woman

HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman from Hammond.

The Hammond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Valerie Jones, 59. She is described as a Black female, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 220 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a pink shirt, black coat and black leggings, and driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with Indiana registration RHC564.

Jones was last seen on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 am. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Valerie Jones, contact the Hammond Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.