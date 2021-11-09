Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Brenna Campbell, a 17 year old white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 113 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing pajamas.

Brenna is missing from Greenwood, Indiana which is 15 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2:14 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brenna Campbell, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.