Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood teen girl

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Alyssa Pickett, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Alyssa is missing from Greenwood, Indiana which is 10 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alyssa Pickett, contact the Greenwood Police Department at (317) 346-6336 or 911.