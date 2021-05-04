Silver Alert issued for missing Greensburg woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Georgette Collins

The Greensburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Georgette Collins, a 40 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 112 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a bright green Vegas T-shirt and jeans.

Georgette is missing from Greensburg, Indiana which is 52 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Georgette Collins, contact the Greensburg Police Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.