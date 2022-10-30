HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Stratton, a 36-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 196 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black and blue plaid pants and black and white Nike sandals.

Jeffrey is missing from Greenfield, Indiana which is 25 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, October 30th, 2022 at 7:35 p.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeffrey Stratton, contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.