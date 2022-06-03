A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 61 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt.

Kendra is missing from Linton, Indiana which is 85 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on April 23, 2022 at 12:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kendra Odle, contact the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or 911.