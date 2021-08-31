Silver Alert issued for missing Gary teen

Indiana

by: Alivia Crist

Posted: / Updated:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Davion Blakes, a 15 year old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

Davion is missing from Gary, Indiana which is 151 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 3:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Davion Blakes, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss