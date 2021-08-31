Silver Alert issued for missing Gary teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Davion Blakes, a 15 year old black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.

Davion is missing from Gary, Indiana which is 151 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 3:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Davion Blakes, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.