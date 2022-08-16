GARY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 60-year-old Jerry Moog, described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with bald/brown hair and brown eyes. Moog was last seen in Gary on Saturday at 3:15 a.m. wearing gray pants with no shirt and no shoes.

Moog is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jerry Moog, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214 or 911.