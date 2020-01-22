Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments underway

Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin County teen

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Franklin County, Ind., teen.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Franklin teen.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Laila Davis, a 16-year-old white girl who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a t-shirt, ripped black jeans, Vans shoes or light gray boots, with a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

Davis was last seen Tuesday around 4:00 p.m. in Brookville, Franklin County, about 75 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Davis, you are asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4318 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss