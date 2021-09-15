Silver Alert issued for missing Franklin man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Franklin Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jason May, a 44 year old white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Jason is non-verbal and walks with a limp.

Jason is missing from Franklin, Indiana which is 25 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jason May, contact the Franklin Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.