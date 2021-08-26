Silver Alert issued for missing for southern Indiana man

Joe Lee Thompson, 59. (Photo courtesy of the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department)

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joe Lee Thompson, a 59 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 185 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.

Joe is missing from English, Indiana which is 116 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, August 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Joe Lee Thompson, contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department at 812-338-3616 or 911.

