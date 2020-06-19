Silver Alert issued for missing Fishers teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Ariana Paris Ware, a 15 year old black female, 5 feet 2 inches, 115 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. Ariana was last seen wearing black sweatpants, dark blue shirt with “Emory Riddle” on the front, and gray socks.

Ariana is missing from Fishers, Indiana which is 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:02 am. Ariana is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Ariana Paris Ware, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department at 317-773-1282 or 911

This concludes this Silver Alert.