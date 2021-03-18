Silver Alert issued for missing Fishers teen

FISHERS, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Fishers Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sara Longdon, a 17 year old white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 101 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.

Sara is missing from Fishers, Indiana which is 27 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sara Longdon,, contact the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3300 or 911.