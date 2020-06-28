Silver Alert issued for missing Farmersburg teen

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a teen from Farmersburg, Indiana.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department declared a Silver Alert for Analiese Marie Pinkston, 16, who was last seen on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00 pm. According to the Indiana State Police, she was seen getting into a white 2014 Land Rover with Indiana license plate 902RQP. Pinkston is a white female who is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sleeveless top, white jeans, and flip flop shoes.

Analiese Marie Pinkston, 16

Pinkston is believed to be with Collin Wayne Kelty, 21. She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at 812-268-4308, or 911.