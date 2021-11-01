Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Wallace Harrison, a 27 year old black male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt or gray long sleeve shirt with dark colored sweatpants.

Wallace is missing from Evansville, Indiana which is 170 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 10:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Wallace Harrison, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.