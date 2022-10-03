ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 26-year-old Alicia Delacruz, described by police as a white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Delacruz was last seen Sunday at 4:10 p.m. wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slip on shoes with flower print. She is missing from Elkhart, which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in extreme danger. If you have any information on Alicia Delacruz, contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.