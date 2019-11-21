Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart teen

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) A Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old from Elkhart who was last seen Thursday, November 21 at 1:00 a.m.

Brionna Gean Grant is described as 5′ 6″ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. It’s not known what she is wearing, however authorities believe she may have a multi-colored face mask.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of Brionna Grant is asked to call 911 or the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.