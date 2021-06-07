Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart teen

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:
Sydney Ray Gunter

Sydney Ray Gunter

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Sydney Ray Gunter, a 15-year-old white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas, and believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate TY2975.

Sydney is missing from Elkhart, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:30 am.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Sydney Gunter, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at  (574) 533-4151 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss