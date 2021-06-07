Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart teen

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Sydney Ray Gunter, a 15-year-old white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing yellow one-piece button-up pajamas, and believed to be in a white 2017 Ford Mustang bearing Indiana license plate TY2975.

Sydney is missing from Elkhart, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2:30 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sydney Gunter, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at (574) 533-4151 or 911.