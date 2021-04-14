Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared,

The Elkhart City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Tyrone Kirklen, a 14 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a green shirt with a dog on the front, stone washed blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Tyrone is missing from Elkhart and was last seen on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 1:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tyrone Kirklen, contact the Elkhart City Police Department at 574-295-7070 or 911.