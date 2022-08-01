A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Antonio Mikell, a 15 year old black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a Trump 2020 T shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights, and carrying a silver suitcase.

Antonio is missing from Elkhart, Indiana which is 165 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 3:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Antonio Mikell, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.