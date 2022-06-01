A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jalen Winfield, a 14 year old year old black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow in the dark skull and camo pants with black shoes.

Jalen is missing from Osceola, Indiana which is 158 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 9:36 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jalen Winfield, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.