Silver Alert issued for missing Dubois County man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Huntingburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Raymond Underwood, an 82 year old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red and tan striped shirt and tan pants and driving a white Chevrolet S10 Truck with an Indiana license plate of TK813MID.

Raymond is missing from Huntingburg, Indiana which is 130 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Raymond Underwood, contact the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111 or 911.