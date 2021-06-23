Silver Alert issued for missing Danville teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Danville.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lanyah Vaughn, 14, who is described as:

Black, female

5 feet 10 inches tall

150 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Lanyah is missing from Danville, Indiana which is 20 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Lanyah Vaughn,, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.