Silver Alert issued for missing Danville teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Danville.
The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lanyah Vaughn, 14, who is described as:
- Black, female
- 5 feet 10 inches tall
- 150 pounds
- Brown hair with brown eyes
Lanyah is missing from Danville, Indiana which is 20 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have any information on Lanyah Vaughn,, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.