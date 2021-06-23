Silver Alert issued for missing Danville teen

Indiana
A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Danville.

The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lanyah Vaughn, 14, who is described as:

  • Black, female
  • 5 feet 10 inches tall
  • 150 pounds
  • Brown hair with brown eyes

Lanyah is missing from Danville, Indiana which is 20 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 12:00 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger. 

If you have any information on Lanyah Vaughn,, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

