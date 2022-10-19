COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaron Brenton, a 40-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white and red Puma hat, gray Puma hoodie and sweatpants, and sandals.

Aaron is missing from Columbus, Indiana which is 46 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at 9:30 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Aaron Brenton, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600 or 911.