CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 35-year-old Nathan Pelkey, who was last seen at 10:00 a.m. on Friday in Clarksville.

Pelkey is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Authorities said Pelkey was last seen wearing a burgundy YMCA t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Pelkey is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Pelkey’s whereabouts should contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or call 911.