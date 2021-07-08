Silver Alert issued for missing Chesterton woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Chesterton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Francine Heater, a 60 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, and driving a black 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Indiana license plate BLR269.

Francine is missing from Chesterton, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, July 5, 2021 at 8:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Francine Heater, contact the Chesterton Police Department at (219) 926-1136 or 911.