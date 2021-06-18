Silver Alert issued for missing central Indiana teen

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Gabriel Lamar Hughes, an 18 year old black male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with argyle pants.

Gabriel is missing from Lawrence, Indiana which is 11 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 3:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gabriel Hughes, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.