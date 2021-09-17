Silver Alert issued for missing central Indiana teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Whitestown Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Anijaha Hill, 17 year old black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, dark blonde hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

Anijaha is missing from Whitestown, Indiana which is 22 miles north west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 6:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Anijaha Hill, contact Whitestown Police Department at 765-483-3377 or 911.