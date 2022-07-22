A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Rod Michael Hopkins, a 31 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 297 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and black and red Air Jordan shoes.

Rod is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 12 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 1:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rod Hopkins, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.