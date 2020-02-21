Silver Alert issued for missing Carroll County teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Lauren Elizabeth Arnett, an 18 year old white female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a red or maroon sock hat with black stripes, black sweatshirt, jeans, a pink purse, and driving a red 2001 Honda Accord with damage to the left fender and Indiana license plate BAW244.

Lauren is missing from Delphi, Indiana which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lauren Elizabeth Arnett, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413 option 1 or 911.

