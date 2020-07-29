Silver Alert issued for missing Carmel woman

Kathleen Walsh

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kathleen H. Walsh, a 91 year old woman, 5 feet 3 inches, 170 pounds, red hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark purple robe and black slippers.

Kathleen is missing from Carmel, Indiana which is 23 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 12:00 am. Kathleen is believed to be in danger and may require medical attention.

If you have any information, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or 911.

