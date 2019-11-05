Silver Alert issued for missing Carmel man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Tyler Lee Lott, a 30-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes and last seeb on Nov. 5, 2019 at approximately 9:30 a.m. driving a silver 2006 Mercedes-Benz ML350 with Indiana plate number 106RHQ.

Tyler is missing from Carmel, Indiana which is 23 miles north of Indianapolis, IN. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tyler Lee Lott, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.