Silver Alert issued for missing Boonville woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Boonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donna Gail Hatfield, a 72 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with grayish brown hair and hazel eyes.

Donna is missing from Boonville, Indiana which is 169 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 9:09 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donna Gail Hatfield, contact the Boonville Police Department at 812-897-1200 or 911