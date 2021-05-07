Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington woman

Alice Pearison

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Alice Pearison, a 57 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves, jeans shorts or pants and white shoes with black stripes.

Alice is missing from Bloomington, Indiana which is 55 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alice Pearison, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 349-2781 or 911.