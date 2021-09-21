Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sharon Teulle, a 73 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 215 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt with flowers, and dark pants.

Sharon is missing from Bloomington, Indiana which is 53 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 1:40 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sharon Teulle, contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477 or 911.