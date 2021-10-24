Silver alert issued for missing Blackford County teen

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hartford City Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Grace Tyra, a 17 year old white female, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a gray jacket, orange Harley Davidson shirt, red shoes, and driving a maroon 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate C101BW.

Grace is missing from Upland, Indiana which is 77 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Grace Tyra, contact the Hartford City Police Department, via the Blackford County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center at 765-348-0930 option 1 or 911.