Silver Alert issued for missing Bartholomew County woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hope Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Donna Mitchell, a 57 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg. She is believed to be driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer and front bumper is hanging by a coat hanger with Indiana license plate 902QAK.

Donna is missing from Hope, Indiana which is 46 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm. She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Donna Mitchell, contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.