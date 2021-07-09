Silver Alert issued for missing Avon woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Tomiko Wickersham, a 74 year old Asian female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 103 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing black pants, and driving a red 2007 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 885BAP

Tomiko is missing from Avon, Indiana which is 15 miles west of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 1:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Tomiko Wickersham, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.