Silver Alert issued for missing Attica teen

ATTICA, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Attica teenager.

Serenity Lister, 17. (Photo courtesy of the Attica Police Department)

The Attica Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Serenity Lister, 17. she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Lister is described as:

White, female

5 feet 3 inches tall

130 pounds

Brown hair with brown eyes

Last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and pants, and no shoes

Serenity is missing from Attica, Indiana which is 83 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 pm.

If you have any information on Serenity Lister, contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-5004 or 911.