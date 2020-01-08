Silver Alert issued for missing Anderson woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Amanda R Stabler, a 28 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with green eyes, and last seen in a silver or white, 2011–2014 sedan.

Amanda is missing from Anderson, Indiana which is 43 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 4:14 AM. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Amanda R Stabler, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.