A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Henry Ingram, a 16 year old black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

Henry is missing from Anderson, Indiana which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:25 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Henry Ingram, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.