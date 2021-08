FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - You have cicada questions, we have answers. WANE 15 spoke to Dr. Elizabeth Barnes, the Exotic Forest Pest Educator at Purdue University, to help answer questions about the Brood X cicadas. She offers her knowledge and expertise looking back on this year's emergence.

There are three main explanations why a given location did not see the Brood X cicadas this year. First, it is possible a place does not have a good cicada habitat. Second, it is possible a location used to be a good cicada habitat, but construction and human development since the last emergence of the Brood X cicadas 17 years ago has made the habitat no longer suitable; their food source could have been removed. The last explanation is what scientists are interested in figuring out: why did an area that saw cicadas 17 years ago not see them this year?