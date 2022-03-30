ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) — The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Barry Baker, a 64 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a white and blue Colts shirt, black jacket, blue pajama pants, and red shoes.

Barry Baker

Barry is missing from Anderson, Indiana which is 45 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 6:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Barry Baker, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.